Criminal Law: Jail-Time Credit-'Related To'

Criminal Law: Jail-Time Credit-‘Related To’

By: Staff Report April 1, 2019

  Where an inmate challenged the dismissal of his request for jail-time credit, the judgment is affirmed because he was not entitled to receive credit for the same period of time he spent in jail against separate sentences that were ordered to be served consecutively. Judgment is affirmed. Mosby v. Precythe (MLW No. 72976/Case No. WD82181 – 5 ...

