Jury awards nurse who fell on wet hospital floor

Jury awards nurse who fell on wet hospital floor

By: David Baugher April 2, 2019

A Butler County jury awarded $90,000 to a nurse who was injured when she slipped and fell on the job. “Before her slip-and-fall, they’d had complaints lodged with them, but they continued to overmop and saturate the floor,” said Stephen E. Walsh of Walsh & Walsh, who represented plaintiff Honda Huster. Huster fell on the damp surface ...

