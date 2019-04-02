Quantcast
Parents could face tax charges, big fines in admissions scam

Parents could face tax charges, big fines in admissions scam

By: Associated Press April 2, 2019

A wide-ranging college admissions cheating scheme allowed wealthy parents not only to get their kids into sought-after schools but to write off the bribes on their taxes, federal authorities say. Now some parents who are already facing possible prison time could be hit with additional criminal charges and stiff financial penalties, experts say. And a slew of ...
