Home / Lawyers In The News / St. Louis lawyer charged with abusing client

St. Louis lawyer charged with abusing client

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 2, 2019

A St. Louis attorney has been charged with sexually abusing a client at his law office. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office alleged that Joseph V. Neill, 66, committed second-degree sexual abuse on Sept. 29, 2018. According to charges filed on April 2, Neill and the woman were at the copy machine when Neill allegedly took ...
