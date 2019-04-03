Quantcast
Auditor: Missouri tax withholding change didn't follow law

Auditor: Missouri tax withholding change didn’t follow law

By: Associated Press April 3, 2019

The Missouri Revenue Department broke the law by not using a public process to change tax-withholding tables, the state auditor said Tuesday. Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway told reporters that the agency didn't follow state law when it revised withholding tables in January without first proposing a regulation change. She said taking that step would have allowed ...

