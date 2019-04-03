Quantcast
Home / National / House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report

House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report

By: Associated Press April 3, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas Wednesday for special counsel Robert Mueller's full Russia report as Democrats pressure the Justice Department to release the document without redactions. The committee voted 24-17 to give Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., permission to issue subpoenas to the Justice Department for the final report, its exhibits and any underlying evidence ...

