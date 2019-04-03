Quantcast
Jackson County CASA to host fundraising breakfast

By: Staff Report April 3, 2019

Jackson County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, will hold its Light of Hope fundraising breakfast on April 11 in Kansas City. Well-known business immigration attorney Mira Mdivani will serve as honorary chair of the event. Mdivani, of the Mdivani Corporate Immigration Law Firm, is a member of Jackson County CASA’s board of directors and its ...

