Home / Local / Michael Brown’s mother loses Ferguson City Council race

Michael Brown’s mother loses Ferguson City Council race

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press April 3, 2019

Michael Brown's mother was defeated in her bid for a seat on the City Council in Ferguson, Missouri, where her son died in a police shooting that helped give rise to the national Black Lives Matter movement. Lesley McSpadden finished third in a three-way race in Ferguson's 3rd Ward in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial St. Louis County ...
