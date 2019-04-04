Quantcast
JAMS launches first Missouri office

By: Staff Report April 4, 2019

Alternative dispute resolution provider JAMS is opening an office in St. Louis, its first in Missouri. Joining JAMS are Douglas R. Beach, who recently retired as a St. Louis County circuit judge; Michael J. Reagan, the retired chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois; and Bradley A. Winters, formerly of ...
