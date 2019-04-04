Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Shook opens third office in California

Shook opens third office in California

By: Staff Report April 4, 2019

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has announced the opening of its third California office, in Los Angeles. The opening is spearheaded by new partners Michael Mallow, Mark Campbell and Rachel Straus, who will practice in the firm’s Business Litigation and Class Action and Appellate practices. Mallow and Campbell will lead the office. Darlene Cho and Andrew Trask, both ...

