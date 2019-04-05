Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri bill would give chance at parole for older inmates

Missouri bill would give chance at parole for older inmates

By: Associated Press April 5, 2019

A bill passed by the Missouri House on Thursday would give inmates aged 65 and older who were sentenced to life behind bars a chance at parole. Under Republican Rep. Tom Hannegan's bill, older prisoners sentenced to at least 50 years in prison would get parole hearings after 30 years. Convicted sex offenders and people with ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo