Missouri firms rank high on workplace equality index

Missouri firms rank high on workplace equality index

By: Jessica Shumaker April 5, 2019

A dozen law firms either headquartered in Missouri or with a footprint in the state received top marks for their commitment to fostering LGBTQ equality in the workplace. On March 28, Human Rights Campaign Foundation released its annual Corporate Equality Index. The index, which began in 2002, rates companies on their non-discrimination policies, employee benefits, public ...
