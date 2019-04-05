Quantcast
Report says Missouri lawmaker created false affair rumor

Report says Missouri lawmaker created false affair rumor

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press April 5, 2019

A Missouri House member engaged in "unbecoming" conduct by creating a false rumor that another lawmaker was having an affair with a House employee, according to a report from a legislative ethics panel. The report found that Rep. Rocky Miller's actions were "personally hurtful" and "professionally damaging" to those falsely accused and may have compromised the ...
