Western District: DeBrodie guardians can't bring claim for wrongful death

Western District: DeBrodie guardians can’t bring claim for wrongful death

By: Jessica Shumaker April 5, 2019

The prior guardians of a disabled Fulton man whose body was found encased in concrete will not be able to share in the recovery of damages after his death, according to a ruling from the Western District Court of Appeals.
