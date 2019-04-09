Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Finalists chosen for circuit court vacancy in St. Louis

Finalists chosen for circuit court vacancy in St. Louis

By: Staff Report April 9, 2019

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission has chosen three associate circuit judges as finalists for a vacancy on the St. Louis Circuit Court. Judges Nicole Colbert-Botchway, Lynne R. Perkins and Calea Stovall-Reid were selected from among 36 applicants for the vacancy left by Circuit Judge Robin Ransom’s recent promotion to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. The ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo