Polsinelli expands ESOP practice

Polsinelli expands ESOP practice

By: Staff Report April 9, 2019

Polsinelli has expanded its Employee Stock Ownership Plans practice with the addition of four new attorneys in Kansas City. Robert Grossman, Wally Brockhoff and Jenny Cascone Mosh have joined the firm as shareholders, while Angela Burnett has joined as an associate. Grossman will lead the firm’s national ESOP practice, which helps businesses explore and understand the benefits ...

