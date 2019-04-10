Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Barr says ‘I think spying did occur’ on Trump campaign

Barr says ‘I think spying did occur’ on Trump campaign

By: Associated Press April 10, 2019

Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday he is reviewing the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, declaring he believed the president's campaign had been spied on and wanted to make sure proper procedures were followed. "I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal," Barr told senators at a budget hearing that, like a similar ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo