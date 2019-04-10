Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Redacted Mueller report to be released within a week

Redacted Mueller report to be released within a week

By: Associated Press April 10, 2019

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that he expects to release a redacted version of the special counsel's Trump-Russia investigation report "within a week" as he defended his handling of the document. Barr told members of Congress at his first public appearance since receiving special counsel Robert Mueller's report that his earlier projection of releasing a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo