Missouri's Boone County joins opioid lawsuit

Missouri’s Boone County joins opioid lawsuit

By: Associated Press April 12, 2019

Another Missouri county is suing some of the nation's biggest drug companies over the opioid epidemic. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that a resolution was approved Thursday naming a St. Louis firm to represent Boone County in the class-action lawsuit. The suit is pending in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. It accuses drug manufacturers, distributors ...
