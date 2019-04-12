Quantcast
Stovall-Reid named to circuit bench

Stovall-Reid named to circuit bench

By: Staff Report April 12, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson has elevated St. Louis Associate Circuit Judge Calea Stovall-Reid to the circuit bench. She fills the vacancy created by Parson’s earlier appointment of Judge Robin Ransom to the Court of Appeals Eastern District. Stovall-Reid earned her law degree from Washington University and previously served as an assistant public defender and as an assistant circuit ...

