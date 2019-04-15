Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Loughlin, Giannulli plead not guilty in college scam

Loughlin, Giannulli plead not guilty in college scam

By: Associated Press April 15, 2019

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty to charges they took part in the sweeping college admissions bribery scam, according to court documents filed Monday. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo