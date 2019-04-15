Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / OCDC insists attorney’s letters broke ethics rules

OCDC insists attorney’s letters broke ethics rules

By: Jessica Shumaker April 15, 2019

A routine action for attorneys — writing a demand letter on behalf of a client — has put a prominent St. Louis attorney under the scrutiny of the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. OCDC is asking the Missouri Supreme Court to reprimand Jerome J. Dobson, managing partner of Dobson, Goldberg, Berns & Rich, for three litigation-related ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo