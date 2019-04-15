Quantcast
Russia demands US release mom convicted of taking her kids

Russia demands US release mom convicted of taking her kids

By: Associated Press April 15, 2019

Russia is demanding that the U.S. release a Russian citizen who was convicted of kidnapping for moving her children from the U.S. to Russia amid a divorce. Bogdana Alexandrovna Osipova, who is referred to by her married name of Mobley in court documents, was convicted in Kansas last month of one count of international parental kidnapping ...
