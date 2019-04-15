Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Van Note disbarred, settles wrongful-death lawsuit

Van Note disbarred, settles wrongful-death lawsuit

By: Jessica Shumaker April 15, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a Lee’s Summit attorney who in 2017 was acquitted of charges in the deaths of her father and his girlfriend. The court ordered the default disbarment March 22 for Susan “Liz” Van Note after she failed to timely respond to an information filed by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. Two ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo