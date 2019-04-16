Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Adeniji joins Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris

Adeniji joins Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris

By: Staff Report April 16, 2019

Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris has added Linda Adeniji as an associate. Adeniji’s practice focuses on civil litigation related to general employment law. Prior to her legal career, she worked as a claims professional for an insurance company. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo