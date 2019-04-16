Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Covinsky appointed as Jackson County Counselor

Covinsky appointed as Jackson County Counselor

By: Staff Report April 16, 2019

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has appointed Bryan Covinsky to serve as the next Jackson County Counselor. Covinsky comes to the position from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, where he was chief trial attorney of the violent crime unit. He began his career at the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in 1996, joining Jackson ...

