Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Markley joins Spencer Fane in Kansas City office

Markley joins Spencer Fane in Kansas City office

By: Staff Report April 16, 2019

Spencer Fane has added Brian Markley to the firm’s Kansas City office. Markley will be a partner in the litigation practice group. He previously clerked for U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum and served on the staff of Sen. John C. Danforth. Markley earned his law degree from the University of Kansas.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo