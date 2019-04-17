Quantcast
Asylum seekers who show credible fear not eligible for bond

Asylum seekers who show credible fear not eligible for bond

By: Associated Press April 17, 2019

Detained asylum seekers who have shown they have a credible fear of returning to their country will no longer be able to ask a judge to grant them bond. U.S. Attorney General William Barr decided Tuesday that asylum seekers who clear a "credible fear" interview and are facing removal don't have the right to be released ...

