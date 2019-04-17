Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / February bar-passage rate down slightly

February bar-passage rate down slightly

By: Jessica Shumaker April 17, 2019

The pass rate for the February 2019 Missouri bar exam continued a downward trend, dropping a percentage point from the prior year to 62.4 percent. Last year, the overall pass rate was 63.4 percent, compared to 74.3 percent in 2017, and 78 percent in February 2015. Prior to that, pass rates were typically in the low ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo