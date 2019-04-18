Quantcast
Columbia attorney inducted as fellow

By: Staff Report April 18, 2019

Scott Wilson of The Hines & Wilson Law Firm in Columbia has been inducted as a fellow of The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers Class of 2019. Wilson, who earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in 1998, serves on board of Governors of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys/ The College of Workers' Compensation ...
