Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Finalists chosen for St. Louis County judgeship

Finalists chosen for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report April 18, 2019

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission nominated three associate circuit judges to fill a vacancy on the St. Louis County Circuit Court. Judges Jason D. Dodson, Joseph L. Green and Richard L. Stewart are finalists for the vacancy created by the retirement of Circuit Judge Maura B. McShane. They were among 31 applicants the commission interviewed during two ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo