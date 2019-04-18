Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Lawmakers upset with Missouri-Kansas City chancellor

Lawmakers upset with Missouri-Kansas City chancellor

By: Associated Press April 18, 2019

Some Republican Missouri lawmakers are calling for the resignation of University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal over what they say was his inadequate response to the disruption of a conservative speaker's appearance last week. Lawmakers also threatened to reduce the university's budget to "make a statement" about what they consider an increase in liberal ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo