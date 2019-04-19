Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Bar-shooting settlement precedes guilty plea

Bar-shooting settlement precedes guilty plea

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 19, 2019

A St. Louis County bar agreed to pay $1.22 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed after an argument about the weight of a dog became heated. The March 12 settlement came exactly one month before defendant Neal Myers pleaded guilty on April 12 to involuntary manslaughter in the death of ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo