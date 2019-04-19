Quantcast
Civil: Official Appointment-Authority-Standing

By: Staff Report April 19, 2019

  Where a state resident filed a declaratory judgment action against the governor and lieutenant governor, challenging the governor’s authority to appoint the lieutenant governor, the state resident had standing to proceed as a taxpayer, and the governor had plenary authority to fill any public office vacancy unless another way of filling the vacancy was prescribed ...

