Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Former counsel may have saved Trump from himself

Former counsel may have saved Trump from himself

By: Associated Press April 19, 2019

Don McGahn was barely on speaking terms with President Donald Trump when he left the White House last fall. But special counsel Robert Mueller's report reveals the president may owe his former top lawyer a debt of gratitude. McGahn, who sat with Mueller for about 30 hours of interviews, emerged as a central character in Mueller's ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo