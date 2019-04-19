Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Woman seeks DNA tests to bolster claim of innocence

Woman seeks DNA tests to bolster claim of innocence

By: Jessica Shumaker April 19, 2019

Two appeals court judges have expressed skepticism that newly discovered evidence from a 35-year-old murder case could prove favorable to a woman convicted of killing her husband and serving a life sentence in prison.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo