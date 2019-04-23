Quantcast
Armstrong Teasdale adds two to employment practice

By: Staff Report April 23, 2019

Armstrong Teasdale has added Joshua C. Sindel and Jason R. Stavely to the firm’s Employment and Labor practice in the St. Louis office. Both had previously worked at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Sindel primarily represents large corporations and educational institutions in employment and labor disputes. An attorney with extensive pretrial and trial experience, Sindel also counsels clients ...
