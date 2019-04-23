Quantcast
Home / Local / Judge denies lower bond for ex-priest accused of abuse

Judge denies lower bond for ex-priest accused of abuse

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press April 23, 2019

A St. Louis County judge on Monday refused to lower bail for a former Catholic priest who was previously imprisoned and labeled sexually violent. Fred Lenczycki, 74, of suburban Chicago, was charged in February with two counts of sodomy for allegedly abusing two boys in the early 1990s at a north St. Louis County parish. He ...
