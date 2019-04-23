Quantcast
Pedestrian fatality results in $2M settlement

By: Jessica Shumaker April 23, 2019

The parents of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle last year in Independence have agreed to settle their lawsuit against the driver for $2 million, according to the family’s attorneys. Nicholas Hinrichs of the Hinrichs Law Firm in Kansas City said the plaintiffs, Carol and Gary Mosley, and the driver, Lois Stewart, ...

