Arkansas couple settles in dump-truck crash

Arkansas couple settles in dump-truck crash

By: Jessica Shumaker April 24, 2019

A couple from Harrison, Arkansas agreed to settle their suit against the driver of the vehicle that struck their car and injured them for $1.9 million, according to their attorney, Nick Smart of Strong-Garner-Bauer in Springfield. The crash occurred on Oct. 10, 2017, as Billy E. Smith was driving north on Highway 65 in Boone County, ...

