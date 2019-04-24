Quantcast
Witteman named to interim role

By: Staff Report April 24, 2019

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has named James Witteman Jr. to serve as interim presiding judge of Jackson County Municipal Court. Witteman will serve until the end of the year. He succeeds Judge Garry Helm, who resigned to focus on private practice, White said. Witteman, who stepped down as chair of the Jackson County Drug Commission ...
