Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Inside Joe Biden’s decision to run one more time

Inside Joe Biden’s decision to run one more time

By: Associated Press April 25, 2019

Joe Biden spent a hot August day at his lakefront Delaware home watching hatred on display in Charlottesville, Virginia, where, days earlier, torch-wielding white supremacists had marched through town. A counter-protester advocating racial equality was killed when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd. When President Donald Trump blamed the violence on "both sides," ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo