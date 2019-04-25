Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man injured in hit-and-run settles with teen’s mother’s insurer

Man injured in hit-and-run settles with teen’s mother’s insurer

By: Allyssa D. Dudley allyssa.dudley@molawyersmedia.com April 25, 2019

A 57-year-old Jefferson County man involved in a December 2017 hit-and-run collision with a teen motorist facing drugged-driving charges settled an injury claim with the other driver’s insurer for $100,000. Mark Hudson of Hillsboro was driving his 2007 Saturn Ion on southbound State Route B when a 2015 Porsche Macan sport-utility vehicle operated by Christopher Matthew ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo