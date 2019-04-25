Quantcast
Miles joins Quinn Estate & Elder Law

By: Staff Report April 25, 2019

Quinn Estate & Elder Law in St. Louis has added Katie M. Miles as an associate attorney. Miles earned her law degree in 2018 from Saint Louis University, where she also earned a certificate in health law.
