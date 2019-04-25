Quantcast
Pentagon watchdog clears acting chief Shanahan of wrongdoing

By: Associated Press April 25, 2019

The Pentagon's watchdog agency said Thursday it has cleared Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan of wrongdoing in connection with allegations that he had used his official position to favor his former employer, Boeing Co. The decision by the Defense Department inspector general opens the door for President Donald Trump to nominate Shanahan and seek his Senate ...
