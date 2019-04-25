Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman settles over missed post-surgery sepsis

Woman settles over missed post-surgery sepsis

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 25, 2019

A woman who alleged she suffered mismanagement of her post-surgery care reached a $1.875 million settlement, according to her attorney. Ashley Ricket of the Ricket Law Firm in Kansas City said beginning the day after her surgery, the plaintiff made several phone calls to defendants complaining of severe pain. During these phone calls, the defendants allegedly ...
