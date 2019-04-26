Quantcast
Stueve inducted into Academy of Trial Lawyers

By: Staff Report April 26, 2019

Patrick J. Stueve of Stueve Siegel Hanson in Kansas City was inducted as a fellow into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers on April 13 at their annual meeting in London. Membership in the prestigious group is by invitation only and limited to 500 active trial lawyers in the United States, with 140 fellows from 40 ...

