Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US economy grew at a strong rate in first quarter

US economy grew at a strong rate in first quarter

By: Associated Press April 26, 2019

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, a far better outcome than expected, overcoming a host of headwinds including global weakness, rising trade tensions and a partial government shutdown. The advance in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, marks an ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo