Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Greenpeace drops effort to move lawsuit to friendlier venue

Greenpeace drops effort to move lawsuit to friendlier venue

By: Associated Press April 29, 2019

Greenpeace is dropping an effort to move a lawsuit alleging it conspired against the Dakota Access oil pipeline from North Dakota state court to federal court — a possibly friendlier venue to the environmental group. Greenpeace had cited federal law dealing with court jurisdiction to try to get the state case moved to federal court, where ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo