Nominations sought for 2019 Excellence in Bankruptcy award

Nominations sought for 2019 Excellence in Bankruptcy award

By: Staff Report April 29, 2019

The Missouri Bar’s Commercial Law Committee is accepting nominations for the 2019 Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy Award, which will recognize an attorney who manifests the highest standard of excellence in bankruptcy practice, contributes distinctively to the development and appreciation of bankruptcy law and has made an outstanding contribution in the field of bankruptcy ...

